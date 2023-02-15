Feb 15, 2023• Comments• Share
Loadstar Headlines
News / MSC expanding standalone services to grow its network outside the 2M
MSC is focused on expanding its standalone services outside the 2M Alliance as the two-year ...
News / New owner drives $80bn Air India fleet expansion to regain market share
Air India, looking to return to its halcyon days of formidable market share and network ...
News / Uber Freight’s dismal view of US trucking; not much good news for shippers
Recession has spread from the spot market, and some freight rates have dropped to levels ...
Podcast / News podcast | February 2023 | 2M implications; cyber-attack legal action; extreme weather
In Part 1 of this episode, host Mike King and guests discuss the latest news, including the ...
News / DB Schenker and MSC in biofuel deal to offset carbon from ocean cargo
DB Schenker has signed an agreement with MSC to carbon-offset all its LCL, FCL and ...
Recommends / Founder of LogTech start-up Slync charged with $67m fraud
Remember Slync? The LogTech company that had raised, of course, more than $80m from investors ...
Company news
LATAM Cargo ends Valentine's Day with 16% growth in flower shipments
ACS plays vital role in sending aid to earthquake victims
Sainsbury’s and CHEP reduce empty kilometres and carbon emissions
Gebrüder Weiss announces a new location in Albania
AISATS selected to build multimodal cargo hub at India's Noida International Airport
CMA CGM & La Poste to cooperate in parcel delivery, transport and storage
Air Canada Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo agree to develop networks
XPO announces Q4 and full-year 2022 results
Challenge Group initiates partnership with EXSYN
Cargo2ZERO helps airlines and freight forwarders report on their CO2 emissions
DP World reports ahead of market volume growth and record in UK
American Airlines Cargo opts for BioNatur Plastics, cutting equivalent of 6.4m water bottles
Zim launches Colibri Xpress premium line from S America WC to USEC
Etihad Cargo flies high, surpassing performance targets in 2022
Turkish Cargo partners with CargoAi to expand its digital offering worldwide
News / West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms
The contract negotiations between the 22,000 port workers in the International Longshore & Warehouse Union ...
News / MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect
MSC is to scrap a containership for the first time in nearly four years, as ...
Premium / Welcome to the eastbound transpac volume hammering
Comment: Now fight like hell for market share
News / Lufthansa Cargo bets on China, despite further airfreight rate falls
Lufthansa Cargo is betting on China’s economy growing and is upping its freighter capacity to ...
News / Decline in reefer rates 'less violent', but new green rules will hit old ships
The reefer trade is proving fairly resilient in the downturn, unlike dry cargo container rates, ...
News / Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022
Röhlig Logistics – which prides itself on its mix of analogue and digital solutions – ...
News / Methanol high on South Korean agenda as HMM orders more ships
HMM has placed a $1.1bn order for nine 9,000 teu methanol-fuelled container vessels at compatriot ...
Recommends / Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill
US rail seems to be in an extremely bad place. A colleague this morning sent ...
News / Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
Maersk’s Q4 volumes last year were 14% below the same quarter of 2021 – the ...
News / Maersk also cancels charges as Turkish relief access remains tight
Maersk has announced it will also cancel detention and demurrage (D&D), change of destination (COD) ...
News / Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'
The freight forwarder suing Polar Air Cargo in a case connected to embezzlement has responded ...
News / Sri Lanka wants western designer labels to use its manufacturing capacity
Sri Lankan garment manufacturers are eyeing an export rebound, avoiding a substantive recession, with the ...
News / Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen
Taiwan container line Evergreen has rejected a claim by Maersk that it carries joint responsibility ...