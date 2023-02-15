Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Loadstar Headlines

Company news

LATAM Cargo ends Valentine's Day with 16% growth in flower shipments

ACS plays vital role in sending aid to earthquake victims

Sainsbury’s and CHEP reduce empty kilometres and carbon emissions

Descartes acquires GroundCloud for final mile solutions

Gebrüder Weiss announces a new location in Albania

AISATS selected to build multimodal cargo hub at India's Noida International Airport

CMA CGM & La Poste to cooperate in parcel delivery, transport and storage

Air Canada Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo agree to develop networks

XPO announces Q4 and full-year 2022 results

Challenge Group initiates partnership with EXSYN

Cargo2ZERO helps airlines and freight forwarders report on their CO2 emissions

DP World reports ahead of market volume growth and record in UK

American Airlines Cargo opts for BioNatur Plastics, cutting equivalent of 6.4m water bottles

Zim launches Colibri Xpress premium line from S America WC to USEC

Etihad Cargo flies high, surpassing performance targets in 2022

Turkish Cargo partners with CargoAi to expand its digital offering worldwide

Most Popular

Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill

Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines

MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect

Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

Ceva reorg & deal talk galore – 'we are hung out to dry'

The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom

Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'

Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen

HMM creates digital system to track and move empty containers

West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms

Maersk also cancels charges as Turkish relief access remains tight

Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022

