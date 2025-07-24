Confusion in Mexican air cargo charter market from US curbs on carriers
Confusion reigns in the Mexican charter market, since the US placed restrictions on its airlines, ...
The US Department of Transportation (DoT) has failed to properly communicate with air cargo stakeholders, and not fully assessed the reliability of its data – making planning harder, according to the US government.
In a thorough report published yesterday, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article