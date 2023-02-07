Job Opportunities

Junior news reporter

The supply chain has been at the heart of business in the past two years, and The Loadstar’s coverage of it includes international trade, macroeconomics and globalisation.

We deliver daily news for the global freight, logistics and supply chain industries. We are an award-winning, globally respected publication with a reputation for breaking news and editorial integrity. Chosen candidates will be expected to write honestly, and to uphold our independent spirit.

Join us as our junior news reporter to start the next chapter of your career. The chosen candidate will be expected to write honestly, and to uphold our independent spirit. We are primarily read by freight forwarders and their customers, as well as their carrier partners. Our publication is divided into free-to-read news content, and Loadstar Premium, our subscription service – and we also publish a podcast.

About the role

The role is primarily for the news content, but with some support and writing for our subscription product and/or podcast when required.

The successful candidate will have some experience or qualification in news journalism. S/he needs to be a self-starter, inquisitive, determined and organised, have an excellent command of the English language, and be capable of sourcing news.

We require exclusive, original and concise articles, written in an engaging way. Getting the story out fast, often within an hour, is critical to us, so we need a quick thinker, and hard worker.

We’d prefer some experience of freight, logistics or other B2B markets, but getting the right person is more important to us than getting the person with the right experience.

The job includes global travel for press trips, conferences, exhibitions and face-to-face interviews.

The chosen candidate will join our team based in Ipswich, Suffolk, with some remote working.

Key responsibilities

Source, research and write quality daily and breaking news

Upload news to the site, and some proof-reading

Support the news editor and other journalists with research or investigative articles

Build and maintain a base of relevant contacts in the logistics industry

Build and maintain a social media presence

Interview senior industry executives

Attend and report on industry events around the world

What we offer

Salary of between £24,000 to £28,000 depending on experience

20 days paid annual leave in addition to English bank holidays and office closures.

Contributory pension

Flexible working locations