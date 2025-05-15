Frequently Asked Questions – subscribers to The Loadstar and The Loadstar Premium

Q: How do I subscribe to The Loadstar? (rollout May/June 2025)

A: There are registration links on the website or please follow this link: https://theloadstar.com/registration/

Q: How do I subscribe to The Loadstar Premium?

A: There is a registration link on the Premium page https://theloadstar.com/subscription-stories/ or please follow this link: https://theloadstar.com/registration/

Q: Does The Loadstar Premium subscription include access to The Loadstar or should I subscribe separately?

A: The Premium subscription includes access to The Loadstar, you will not need a separate subscription.

Q: What payment methods do you accept?

A: All major credit cards, PayPal

Q: I’ve received a payment error code of Paysubdup, what should I do?

A: Please contact your bank or credit card issuer or try a different payment method.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription anytime?

A: Yes, please see our terms and conditions https://theloadstar.com/loadstar-subscription-terms-and-conditions/

Q: How do I amend/cancel my subscription?

A: Please login and go to ‘Your Account’ (top left on website/screen), ‘Account Details’ and continue to the ‘Subscriptions’ tab. Amendments and cancellations can be made on this page.

Q: Can I amend/change the e-mail address on my account?

A: No, please cancel your subscription and re-subscribe with your new e-mail address.

Q: How can I reset my password?

A: Please use the ‘Forgotten your password? Click here’ link on the login page or follow this link: https://theloadstar.com/forgot-password/

Technical Support

Q: Who do I contact for technical issues?

A: Please contact [email protected]

Privacy & Security

Q: Do you share my information with third parties?

A: Our privacy policy is available on the website or please follow this link: https://theloadstar.com/privacy-policy/