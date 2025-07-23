Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Tough talk as new trade and tariff deals are agreed round the world

dreamstime_s_28444724
© Tom Wang |
By

Americans will have to fork out an additional 15% on Japanese goods, including cars, and 19% extra for Indonesian and Filipino goods, following trade agreements with the countries. 

Although Japan’s deal has not yet appeared on the White House official list, Japan confirmed an agreement was made. 

The ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Indonesia Japan Philippines Trade tariffs UK-India trade deal