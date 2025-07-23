August 'boomerang' for 'Liberation Day' tariffs
1 August will likely see US tariff levels rebound to the initial ‘Liberation Day’ rates ...
Americans will have to fork out an additional 15% on Japanese goods, including cars, and 19% extra for Indonesian and Filipino goods, following trade agreements with the countries.
Although Japan’s deal has not yet appeared on the White House official list, Japan confirmed an agreement was made.
The ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article