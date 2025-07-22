China and the US find alternatives as their ecommerce airtrade plunges
Despite the trade tension between the US and China translating into a decline in air ...
1 August will likely see US tariff levels rebound to the initial ‘Liberation Day’ rates for most countries, but negotiations with China are more constructive, according to US treasury secretary Scott Bessent.
Mr Bessent confirmed today that “1 August is a pretty hard deadline for all ...
MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
Canada and Mexico get cosy with trade plan to bypass US
Front-loading frenzy has made traditional H2 peak season 'unlikely'
Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates
Why sustainable logistics is top priority for freight businesses
MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage
Trading tensions with the US may push Brazil closer to China
Transpac GRIs fail to prop up under-pressure container spot freight rates
News in Brief Podcast | Week 29 | Overcapacity and tariff extension
Rising number of empty US warehouses no harbinger of falling rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article