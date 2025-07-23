Multiple factors return Rotterdam to top of Europe's box chart
Factors: congestion, omissions and land side
Maersk has seen “disproportionately high growth” on intra-Europe trades in both capacity and market share, as port congestion keeps rates elevated.
In the most recent Alphaliner report, the maritime analyst revealed that Maersk has climbed five positions in the league of North Europe’s largest operators ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article