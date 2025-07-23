No relief in sight for congestion issues at North Europe's container ports
Maersk has seen “disproportionately high growth” on intra-Europe trades in both capacity and market share, ...
Quick one for port stats nerds – Rotterdam resumed to its position as Europe’s largest container port after releasing half-year figures that show it surpassing nearby competitor Antwerp.
Throughput at the Dutch gateway in the first six months of the year amounted to 7.026m teu, a 2.7% increase over the first half of 2024, while Antwerp posted a half-year throughput of 6.71m teu, a 3.9% increase over the first half of 2024 but disguising what now appears to have been a ...
