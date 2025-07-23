By Gavin van Marle 23/07/2025

Quick one for port stats nerds – Rotterdam resumed to its position as Europe’s largest container port after releasing half-year figures that show it surpassing nearby competitor Antwerp.

Throughput at the Dutch gateway in the first six months of the year amounted to 7.026m teu, a 2.7% increase over the first half of 2024, while Antwerp posted a half-year throughput of 6.71m teu, a 3.9% increase over the first half of 2024 but disguising what now appears to have been a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN