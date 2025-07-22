Brazil has opportunities to grow – but must improve its logistics infrastructure
In the coming weeks, second-quarter results from the listed container shipping lines will reveal the impact of the 2 April Liberation Day on the container trade, and its effect on carriers’ balance sheets.
Prior to that, OOCL’s 2Q25 operational update, and the latest report on major US port volumes from John McCown, give us an insight as to what we might expect to hear in the forthcoming earnings calls.
MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
Canada and Mexico get cosy with trade plan to bypass US
Front-loading frenzy has made traditional H2 peak season 'unlikely'
Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates
Why sustainable logistics is top priority for freight businesses
MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage
Trading tensions with the US may push Brazil closer to China
Transpac GRIs fail to prop up under-pressure container spot freight rates
News in Brief Podcast | Week 29 | Overcapacity and tariff extension
Rising number of empty US warehouses no harbinger of falling rates
