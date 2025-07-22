By Gavin van Marle 22/07/2025

In the coming weeks, second-quarter results from the listed container shipping lines will reveal the impact of the 2 April Liberation Day on the container trade, and its effect on carriers’ balance sheets.

Prior to that, OOCL’s 2Q25 operational update, and the latest report on major US port volumes from John McCown, give us an insight as to what we might expect to hear in the forthcoming earnings calls.

In short, the industry is already in choppy waters – but that’s hardly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN