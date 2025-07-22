Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / No place to hide for container shipping investors as Q2 earnings calls loom

dreamstime_xs_318406319
ID 318406319 © Vitaliy But | Dreamstime.com
By

In the coming weeks, second-quarter results from the listed container shipping lines will reveal the impact of the 2 April Liberation Day on the container trade, and its effect on carriers’ balance sheets.

Prior to that, OOCL’s 2Q25 operational update, and the latest report on major US port volumes from John McCown, give us an insight as to what we might expect to hear in the forthcoming earnings calls.

In short, the industry is already in choppy waters – but that’s hardly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cosco OOCL Rates: the eternal tango The Purse Strings Transpacific Trump Tariffs US Trade Representative

    Most-read news

    MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp

    Canada and Mexico get cosy with trade plan to bypass US

    Front-loading frenzy has made traditional H2 peak season 'unlikely'

    Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates

    Why sustainable logistics is top priority for freight businesses

    MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in

    Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB

    Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage

    Trading tensions with the US may push Brazil closer to China

    Transpac GRIs fail to prop up under-pressure container spot freight rates

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 29 | Overcapacity and tariff extension

    Rising number of empty US warehouses no harbinger of falling rates

    Tariffs driving regional supply chain shift opens avenues for automotive

    Strange goings-on at the US FMC – is it still fit for purpose?

    Maersk to launch new Caribbean-Europe network, with bigger ships

    Drayage 'bloodbath' as recessionary market forces more US hauliers out