Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Hydrogen-van plan scrapped – sustainable trucking takes another hit

dachser truck
@Dachser
By

Sustainable trucking is in disarray. High costs, insufficient investment and lack of a clear infrastructure framework is holding back progress for manufacturers and fleet operators. 

News this week that Stellantis-owned Vauxhall has scrapped plans for a hydrogen-powered van – ’too niche and profits too far off’ ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Dachser Electric trucks Emissions and omissions European Trucking Geodis Going green Low emissions logistics Net zero Volta

    Most-read news

    MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp

    Canada and Mexico get cosy with trade plan to bypass US

    Front-loading frenzy has made traditional H2 peak season 'unlikely'

    Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates

    Why sustainable logistics is top priority for freight businesses

    MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in

    Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB

    Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage

    Trading tensions with the US may push Brazil closer to China

    Transpac GRIs fail to prop up under-pressure container spot freight rates

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 29 | Overcapacity and tariff extension

    Rising number of empty US warehouses no harbinger of falling rates

    Tariffs driving regional supply chain shift opens avenues for automotive

    Strange goings-on at the US FMC – is it still fit for purpose?

    Maersk to launch new Caribbean-Europe network, with bigger ships

    Drayage 'bloodbath' as recessionary market forces more US hauliers out