Rock 'n' roll with Kuehne and its detractors
‘Just Lund’ is the model in forwarding
DSV is likely to face questions from investors on its controversial joint-venture (JV) in Saudi Arabia when it presents its second-quarter and half -year results at the end of the month – given the prospect of a significant downscaling of the kingdom’s mega-project, NEOM.
DSV has ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article