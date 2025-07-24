Receive FREE Newsletter
News / 'Solid' half-year performance at K+N was offset by weakening US dollar

kuehne + nagel
Photo 195019278 © - Dreamstime.com
By

A steep drop in the value of the US dollar against the Swiss franc since the beginning of the year – accentuated by the 2 April tariff announcements – weighed on Kuehne + Nagel’s first-half results, it was revealed this morning.

The Swiss forwarder today reported ...

