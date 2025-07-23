Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates
Carriers on the Asia-west coast South America trade appear to be on the verge of ...
Authorities in the UAE are close to rolling out a revamped, tighter cargo manifest system for ocean carriers and other industry stakeholders.
The updated programme, to be launched on 31 July and known as Maritime Preload Cargo Information (MPCI), mandates that ship ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article