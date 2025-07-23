Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Security fears drive tighter cargo manifest rules for box cargo in UAE ports

UAE
By

Authorities in the UAE are close to rolling out a revamped, tighter cargo manifest system for ocean carriers and other industry stakeholders.

The updated programme, to be launched on 31 July and known as Maritime Preload Cargo Information (MPCI), mandates that ship ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) Hapag-Lloyd terminal handling charges UAE