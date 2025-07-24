Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Union Pacific stays silent on merger - but praises less regulation and move to 'more efficient future'

Union Pacific Railway Photo 75860312 © David Johnson Dreamstime.com
Photo: David Johnson
By

Union Pacific would not be drawn on the state of negotiations surrounding its proposed acquisition of Norfolk Southern, but was more than willing to tout its appreciation of regulatory dilution during its H1 investor call today.

Proving the inverse of the Biden ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Association of American Railroads (AAR) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Union Pacific (UP)