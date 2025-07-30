Unions demand transparency in UP takeover of NS, despite no job loss pledge
Unions want “complete transparency” from the US Surface Transportation Board (STB) in its review of ...
It’s about treating freight like passengers was the message The Loadstar came away with after listening into the investor call with Norfolk Southern (NS) and Union Pacific (UP) announcing a merger that would create the US’ first (coast-to-coast) transcontinental railroad.
This is a story we have been over for a few weeks after Semafor first mooted the notion that UP was weighing up its options over a merger having appointed Morgan Stanley to advise on possibilities – ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article