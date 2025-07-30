By Alexander Whiteman 30/07/2025

It’s about treating freight like passengers was the message The Loadstar came away with after listening into the investor call with Norfolk Southern (NS) and Union Pacific (UP) announcing a merger that would create the US’ first (coast-to-coast) transcontinental railroad.

This is a story we have been over for a few weeks after Semafor first mooted the notion that UP was weighing up its options over a merger having appointed Morgan Stanley to advise on possibilities – ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN