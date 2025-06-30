Railfreight boxes in Russian Customs logjam being returned to China
Rail containers from China en route to Europe but held up in Russia, some for
With broad support from shipper interest groups and unions, a bill before Congress seeks to clarify rail carrier obligation and establish criteria to assess it. It is one of several battles over US rail regulations that are currently in progress.
Two senators
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce
US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
