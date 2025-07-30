'Pragmatic approach' needed for UP/NS transcontinental rail dream to work
US rail dragged into 21st century
Unions want “complete transparency” from the US Surface Transportation Board (STB) in its review of Union Pacific’s (UP) proposed acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NS).
Responding to news of the looming $85bn tie-up, the IAM Union rail division warned that the deal, while ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article