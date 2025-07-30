Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Unions demand transparency in UP takeover of NS, despite no job loss pledge

PHOTO-2024-12-12-08-30-07
Photo: Union sources
By

Unions want “complete transparency” from the US Surface Transportation Board (STB) in its review of Union Pacific’s (UP) proposed acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NS).

Responding to news of the looming $85bn tie-up, the IAM Union rail division warned that the deal, while ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Association of American Railroads (AAR) IAM Union Rail Division Norfolk Southern Railway Union Pacific (UP) US Surface Transportation Board (STB)