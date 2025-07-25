Union Pacific stays silent on NS takeover – but praises move to cut red tape
Union Pacific would not be drawn on the state of negotiations surrounding its proposed acquisition ...
Takeover talks appear to be enveloping North American railroads, with the massive tie-up between Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific on the cards, other dominoes look set to fall.
That looming merger appears to have provoked the Warren Buffet-owned – by way of ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article