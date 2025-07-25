Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / BNSF hires Goldman Sachs to explore railroad merger opportunities

BNSF Train
ID 30339079 © Filedimage | Dreamstime.com
By

Takeover talks appear to be enveloping North American railroads, with the massive tie-up between Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific on the cards, other dominoes look set to fall.

That looming merger appears to have provoked the Warren Buffet-owned – by way of ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Burlington Northern Santa (BNSF) CSX Norfolk Southern Railway Union Pacific (UP) US Surface Transportation Board (STB)