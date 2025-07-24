RTR: Forward Air attracts takeover interest from buyout firms, sources say
REUTERS reports: Private equity firms including Blackstone and Apollo Global Management have expressed interest in acquiring ...
Investment company Ancora’s begging for mercy may finally have been heard, waking up to news that its stock in the beleaguered Forward Air had jumped 11% after reports that a handful of private equity firms were looking to buy it.
If agreed, the sale would come as music to the ears of the activist investor – which holds a 4% stake in Forward – after having watched the surface transportation operator haemorrhage value over the past 18 ...
