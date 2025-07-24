By Alexander Whiteman 24/07/2025

Investment company Ancora’s begging for mercy may finally have been heard, waking up to news that its stock in the beleaguered Forward Air had jumped 11% after reports that a handful of private equity firms were looking to buy it.

If agreed, the sale would come as music to the ears of the activist investor – which holds a 4% stake in Forward – after having watched the surface transportation operator haemorrhage value over the past 18 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN