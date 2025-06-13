Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

RTR: Forward Air attracts takeover interest from buyout firms, sources say

Deals
ID 324737028 © Maksstock78 | Dreamstime.com
By

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Apollo Blackstone Forward Air private equity

    Most read news

    Four crew members still missing as Wan Hai 503 continues to burn

    Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship

    Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen

    MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on

    'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil

    Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest

    European port congestion easing – for now

    CMA CGM 'testing the water' of the Suez Canal for more services

    Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark

    DSV insiders hit back at Kuehne & DHL GF – got a 'pro integration' going

    More legal trouble in India for MSC: feeder vessel detained after box ship disasters

    EXCLUSIVE: Schenker top exec departs 'One DSV' – fishing continues (Part 1)

    DHL makes €500m bid to increase its presence in 'fast-growing Gulf markets'

    MSC to hold 15% global container terminal market share after Hutch buy

    Intra-Asia carriers ramp up capacity with newbuild orders as demand holds

    Airfreight capacity shifts from US to match falling demand