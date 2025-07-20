News in Brief Podcast | Week 29 | Overcapacity and tariff extension

Front-loading frenzy has made traditional H2 peak season 'unlikely'
Demand on major deepsea and air tradelanes is expected to be going downhill for the ...
WTC: RIDE THE WAVEFDX: TOP EXEC OUTPEP: TOP PERFORMER KO: STEADY YIELD AND KEY APPOINTMENTAAPL: SUPPLIER IPOCHRW: SLIGHTLY DOWNBEAT BUT UPSIDE REMAINSDHL: TOP PRIORITIESDHL: SPECULATIVE OCEAN TRADEDHL: CFO REMARKSPLD: BEATING ESTIMATESPLD: TRADING UPDATEBA: TRUMP TRADEAAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN BET
WTC: RIDE THE WAVEFDX: TOP EXEC OUTPEP: TOP PERFORMER KO: STEADY YIELD AND KEY APPOINTMENTAAPL: SUPPLIER IPOCHRW: SLIGHTLY DOWNBEAT BUT UPSIDE REMAINSDHL: TOP PRIORITIESDHL: SPECULATIVE OCEAN TRADEDHL: CFO REMARKSPLD: BEATING ESTIMATESPLD: TRADING UPDATEBA: TRUMP TRADEAAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN BET
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and lets you know what to look out for this week.
She is joined first by The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, to discuss a few impacts of the continued tariff chaos on the supply chain last week, including a demand surge from India and a trade shift for Brazil.
Ms Lennane then gives an overview of the airfreight market, including supply, demand and rates.
The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle is up next to talk about the impact congestion has had at one major European port.
Mr van Marle and Ms Goldstone conclude the episode by discussing the state of the ocean freight market, examining emerging overcapacity, scrappage, and what OOCL’s Q2 rates could indicate.
Mr van Marle also gives listeners an update on the latest ocean freight rates.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 20 minutes!
Click here to receive an email notification every time we release a podcast.
CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit
MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms
Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite
Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates
Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage
Front-loading frenzy has made traditional H2 peak season 'unlikely'
Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates
DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit
MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article