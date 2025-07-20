News in Brief Podcast | Week 29 | Overcapacity and tariff extension

By Charlotte Goldstone 20/07/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and lets you know what to look out for this week.

She is joined first by The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, to discuss a few impacts of the continued tariff chaos on the supply chain last week, including a demand surge from India and a trade shift for Brazil.

Ms Lennane then gives an overview of the airfreight market, including supply, demand and rates.

The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle is up next to talk about the impact congestion has had at one major European port.

Mr van Marle and Ms Goldstone conclude the episode by discussing the state of the ocean freight market, examining emerging overcapacity, scrappage, and what OOCL’s Q2 rates could indicate.

Mr van Marle also gives listeners an update on the latest ocean freight rates.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 20 minutes!

