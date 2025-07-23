Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC to launch new Oceania-US east coast Eagle service next year

MSC ship at Auckland
Photo 66271833 © - Dreamstime.com
By

Australian and New Zealand exporters to North America are set to get the second direct service to the North American east coast after MSC announced today that it will launch the new Australasia and US east coast Eagle service in February next year, as part ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hapag-Lloyd Maersk Line MSC Oceania-North America Swire Shipping