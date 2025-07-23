Multiple factors return Rotterdam to top of Europe's box chart
Factors: congestion, omissions and land side
Australian and New Zealand exporters to North America are set to get the second direct service to the North American east coast after MSC announced today that it will launch the new Australasia and US east coast Eagle service in February next year, as part ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article