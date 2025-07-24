Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / HMM staff oppose plan to relocate flag-carrier's HQ to Busan

dreamstime_xs_297298319 (1)
ID 297298319 © Eugenesergeev | Dreamstime.com
By

Relocating South Korean shipping line HMM’s HQ to the port of Busan could bring $1bn of economic benefits to the city, including employment and constructing a new office building. The  has claimed that r

Recently elected President Lee Jae-myung is determined to fulfil his campaign pledge ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Busan HMM