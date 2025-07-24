X-press Pearl parties ordered to pay $1bn damages
In May 2021, cargo ship X-press Pearl carrying chemicals caught fire off the coast of ...
Despite handling the highest throughput since 2017/18, South Africa’s ports last week continued beset by operational challenges that “prevented optimal performance” – and the forecast is even less rosy.
The South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) reports in today’s cargo movement update that South African ...
