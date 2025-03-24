By Charlotte Goldstone 24/03/2025

South Africa has propelled efforts to promote private sector participation (PSP) in its flagging port, rail, and logistics infrastructure with an online request for information (RFI).

Launched yesterday and accepting submissions from today, the RFI will help “develop an enabling environment” for private sector investment.

“As you are all aware, South Africa’s rail and port infrastructure faces substantial challenges, including declining performance, theft, and vandalism, under-investment, and operational inefficiencies. All of these hinder trade and economic growth,” said transport minister ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN