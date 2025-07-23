Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Shipping lines should buy fuel collectively to clear a path to 'green' target

green vs fossil fuel
Image made by The Loadstar using Dall-E
By

Enhanced alignment between shipping and fuel producers is essential if the industry is to meet its 2050 climate goals.

At an IMO-affiliated event in London this week, the director of sustainable fuels and strategy at the Lloyd’s Register Decarbonisation Hub, Carlo Raucci, ...

    Topics

    Clean shipping fuel International Maritime Organization (IMO) Maersk shipping emissions The Decarbonisation Hub