Tech advances leave ship systems cyber-vulnerable, says DNV
A lack of interconnected shipboard equipment is making shipping a difficult target for cyberattack – ...
Two global airlines – Air India and Qantas – had big crises on their hands in the last month. How did they do?
Nothing to see here
On Monday 30 June, the personal information of approximately six million Qantas customers was compromised in one of Australia’s largest data breaches. It is reported that the incident occurred when cyber criminals targeted a call centre in Manila and managed to gain access to a third party customer servicing platform. Reportedly, an employee granted access ...
