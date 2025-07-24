X-press Pearl parties ordered to pay $1bn damages

The post-tariff evolution of MSC's transpacific network
In May 2021, cargo ship X-press Pearl carrying chemicals caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka, causing an environmental disaster.
The vessel, owned by Singapore shipping company EOS RO and, at the time of the casualty, was subject to various contractual arrangements.
This included a bareboat charter to Killiney Shipping and a time charter to Sea Consortium, which led to further contractual arrangements including a transport services agreement with Maersk, a fixed slots contract with BTL and a written connecting carrier agreement with MSC.
In a landmark judgment today, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka ordered the non-state parties involved in the casualty to make an initial payment of $1bn to the country’s secretary to the treasury within a year, as compensation for the damage caused, according to a report from EconomyNext.
