US DoT under fire for failure to communicate with air cargo stakeholders
The US Department of Transportation (DoT) has failed to properly communicate with air cargo stakeholders, ...
Confusion reigns in the Mexican charter market, since the US placed restrictions on its airlines, claiming its neighbour had violated the US-Mexico Air Transport Agreement (ATA).
And it could lead to significant disruption, say observers.
The industry is calling for clarification over one restriction in particular: ...
