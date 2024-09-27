Adding UK port as first call will see Asia-Europe liners save on ETS fees
Research from analyst Sea Intelligence has found that next year, Asia-North Europe services with a ...
A seemingly unbridgeable gap has emerged between the world’s seven largest international terminal operators and the remainder, making it well nigh impossible for the latter to break into the top bracket despite their ambitions.
According to new analysis from Drewry, the top seven global terminal operators (GTOs) – comprising PSA International, China Merchants, Cosco Ports, APM Terminals, DP World, Hutchison and MSC’s Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) – now control some 40% of the global container port market.
On a call to discuss ...
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Virgin cargo GSA deal with ECS raises eyebrows, but 'there's no conflict'
Lufthansa Cargo folds SAF costs into its airfreight surcharge
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
