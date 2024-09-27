By Gavin van Marle 27/09/2024

A seemingly unbridgeable gap has emerged between the world’s seven largest international terminal operators and the remainder, making it well nigh impossible for the latter to break into the top bracket despite their ambitions.

According to new analysis from Drewry, the top seven global terminal operators (GTOs) – comprising PSA International, China Merchants, Cosco Ports, APM Terminals, DP World, Hutchison and MSC’s Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) – now control some 40% of the global container port market.