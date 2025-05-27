Ultra large box ships and the distorted shipping cycle
Received wisdom – are the wheels coming off?
Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC Elsa 3 capsized off India’s Cochin coast on Sunday, sparking serious environmental concerns of oil spillage and hazardous cargo.
According to the marine and transit claims consultancy WK Webster, the vessel “developed a severe list in monsoon weather conditions, in a position approximately 38 nautical miles south-west of India on 24 May and subsequently sank on 25 May”.
The vessel was en route from Vizhinjam port, India’s newest transhipment hub, to Cochin port (Vallarpadam), part of MSC’s growing ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
