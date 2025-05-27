Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 27/05/2025

Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC Elsa 3 capsized off India’s Cochin coast on Sunday, sparking serious environmental concerns of oil spillage and hazardous cargo.

According to the marine and transit claims consultancy WK Webster, the vessel “developed a severe list in monsoon weather conditions, in a position approximately 38 nautical miles south-west of India on 24 May and subsequently sank on 25 May”.

The vessel was en route from Vizhinjam port, India’s newest transhipment hub, to Cochin port (Vallarpadam), part of MSC’s growing ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN