Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

Yang Ming
YM Mobility. Photo: VesselFinder
By

Container freight spot rates shot up on the transpacific trades this week, with an immediate surge in demand following news of a new 90-day hiatus in the China-US trade war.

This week’s World Container Index (WCI) from Drewry, which records spot rates paid over the past week, showed prices on its Shanghai-Los Angeles leg increase 16% week on week, to end at $3,136 per 40ft, while the Shanghai-New York leg climbed even higher, with a 19% gain on the previous week, ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe CMA CGM Hapag-Lloyd Maersk Line MSC Rates: the eternal tango Transpacific US-China trade war

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

    Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal

    China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates

    Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts

    Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers

    Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers

    White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes

    MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial

    Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

    IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'

    Volga-Dnepr claims 'pirate' Canada has 'hijacked' its stranded aircraft

    Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

    Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'