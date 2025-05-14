By Gavin van Marle 14/05/2025

While yesterday’s announcement of a new 90-day window/reprieve on US-China reciprocal tariffs had carriers reaching for the champagne, industry analysts have warned the cheer may be short-lived.

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen revealed during the company’s first-quarter earnings call this morning that the carrier had seen China-US bookings surge since the weekend.

“On the back of the preliminary tariff agreement that was closed over the weekend, we saw a surge in volume over the last couple of days,” he told analysts.

“Bookings this ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN