By Alexander Whiteman 05/06/2025

The danger associated with carrying electric vehicles was thrust back into the spotlight today, when 22 crew were forced to abandon ship in the early hours after fire broke out on their car-carrier off the Alaskan coast.

Some 3,000 vehicles, including 751 EV variants – 70 full EVs and 681 hybrids, according to the US Coast Guard – were en route from China to Mexico when fire broke out aboard the Zodiac Maritime-operated vessel Morning Midas.