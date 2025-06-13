MSC to hold 15% global container terminal market share after Hutch buy
MSC is set to operate a global terminal empire of just under 200m teu, if ...
Ship casualty incidents along the Indian seaboard are becoming a daily news headline, amid growing industry concern.
A fire reported on the brand-new Singapore-flagged MV Interasia Tenacity yesterday morning, again near the Kerala coastline, is the latest case.
According to available updates, fire was spotted in one ...
Four crew members still missing as Wan Hai 503 continues to burn
Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship
Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen
MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on
'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil
Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest
European port congestion easing – for now
CMA CGM 'testing the water' of the Suez Canal for more services
Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark
DSV insiders hit back at Kuehne & DHL GF – got a 'pro integration' going
More legal trouble in India for MSC: feeder vessel detained after box ship disasters
DHL makes €500m bid to increase its presence in 'fast-growing Gulf markets'
