Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

By Alexander Whiteman 24/06/2025

Three weeks after a fire broke out about the Zodiac Maritime operated Morning Midas, the vessel has sunk in the North Pacific, according to Splash, which notes it was lost in water approximately 5,000 metres deep and some 360 nautical miles from land. With the vessel carrying electric vehicles, the fire brought the issue of EV carriage back into the spotlight.

