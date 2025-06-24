Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship
Explosions have been reported as well as a major fire on a Wan Hai containership ...
Three weeks after a fire broke out about the Zodiac Maritime operated Morning Midas, the vessel has sunk in the North Pacific, according to Splash, which notes it was lost in water approximately 5,000 metres deep and some 360 nautical miles from land. With the vessel carrying electric vehicles, the fire brought the issue of EV carriage back into the spotlight.
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
As DSV leads, enter a sea-air pure-play 'Restructured Kuehne'
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
