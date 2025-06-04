'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin
More than 100 containers onboard two Maersk-chartered ships will be offloaded in Singapore and returned ...
Geely Automobile has become the latest Chinese electric vehicle (EV) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to start operating car-carriers themselves.
The company, whose name is pronounced ’Jili’ (Chinese for “auspicious”), has taken the newly built Jisu Fortune, a 7,000 ceu car-carrier, on long-term charter from Zodiac Maritime.
The LNG-fuelled vessel was delivered from Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard this month.
Jisu Fortune’s maiden voyage is transporting Geely EVs to the UK, Netherlands and Belgium after leaving China’s ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs
Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales
Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?
Dates to watch for in the latest chapter of TACO's tariff travail
Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows
Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar
