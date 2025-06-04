By Alison Koo 04/06/2025

Geely Automobile has become the latest Chinese electric vehicle (EV) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to start operating car-carriers themselves.

The company, whose name is pronounced ’Jili’ (Chinese for “auspicious”), has taken the newly built Jisu Fortune, a 7,000 ceu car-carrier, on long-term charter from Zodiac Maritime.

The LNG-fuelled vessel was delivered from Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard this month.

Jisu Fortune’s maiden voyage is transporting Geely EVs to the UK, Netherlands and Belgium after leaving China’s ...

