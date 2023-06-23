Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain

dreamstime_s_49804324
By

The growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles means the automotive industry needs to rethink its supply chains, Transport Intelligence chief analyst Tom Cullen told The Loadstar this week.

There have been a slew of reports of some changes in carmakers’ (OEMs) supply chains, but Mr Cullen said something more fundamental was happening.

“The big shift is not only electric propulsion, but automatic guidance systems,” he said, “they are completely changing the nature of the motor car and with that comes a completely different supply chain – failure to recognise this will lead to a crunch in sourcing of parts.”

Essentially, Mr Cullen, says, carmakers’ traditional suppliers have tended to be more reliant on a single automotive industry for custom. With the move to electric and autonomous vehicles, OEMs will begin to find themselves competing with a wider customer base for battery and guidance technologies, something Mr Cullen said had already been experienced.

“We know this is going to happen because it already has with the semiconductor shortage, with just 10% of demand coming from car makers,” he explained. “Semiconductor suppliers haven’t prioritised cars and I do not see them getting to a level where carmakers are the be-all and end-all. This will confuse a car industry used to suppliers being beholden to it.”

Mr Cullen remains convinced there is a change coming, and few people are paying attention to it, noting a recent spike in Chinese electric vehicle manufacturing, pushing the country from being a car importer to a vehicle exporter.

“It’s all about the scheduling of plants that manufacture parts, as a fixed asset requiring a very high level of utilisation, they won’t work on just-in-time,” he said. “They’ll look for optimum scheduling that will be very different from the just-in-time model OEMs are used to and expect.

“But with their suppliers not beholden, there will be a different geography, produc and customer base for automotive to get used to.”

An OEM source agreed that new OEMs may struggle, as they lack established supply chains, but believed a change in the industry’s power dynamics was unlikely.

“For new start-ups it may be different, but their volumes are insignificant when compared with those of the large established car manufacturers,” he said. “But the larger players, from where I stand, still hold all the cards.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AI automotive EV OEMS Transport Intelligence Sainsbury's

    Most Read

    MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high

    Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping

    Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines

    DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

    DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB

    Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north

    Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals

    Container spot market: up or down ahead of late peak season?

    Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned

    Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China

    How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades

    It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather

    New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China

    CULines backs away as US west coast services become loss-makers

    Canadian rail giant has high hopes for new intermodal reefer service

    News podcast | June 2023 | USWC docker deal; the SAF challenge; CNS Partnership Conference