Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production

semiconductors Photo 34258869 © Marian Vejcik Dreamstime.com
© Marian Vejcik Dreamstime.com
By

The airfreight market could see a temporary shift, owing to changes in semi-conductor production, following yesterday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan.  

The earthquake, Taiwan’s largest in 25 years, caused at least nine fatalities and injured an estimated 900 people, and hit the world’s largest production centre for semiconductors.

It has already affected airfreight rates, according to supply chain experts.  

The island produces the lion’s share of the world’s semiconductors, some 60-90%, depending on type, and is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces chips for Apple and Nvidia. 

While TSMC had bolstered production facilities to prepare for seismic events, the company said it had to halt some machinery and evacuate staff. 

Transport Intelligence CEO John Manners-Bell told The Loadstar: “Depending on the length of time production is paused, there could be significant disruption to customers using high-end chips, the sort used in AI applications, for instance. Chips used in the automotive sector tend to use older technology and are produced more widely.” 

Christopher Braun, head of airfreight for Europe at Forto, told The Loadstar some 65% of airfreight volume from Taiwan could be attributed to semiconductors alone. And, according to The Economist, semiconductor manufacturing represents 15% of Taiwan’s GDP.  

Already this year, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has handled 706,260 tonnes of cargo exports – which, working on the 65% assumption, means roughly 459,274 tonnes of semiconductor exports. 

According to World Population Review, Taiwan produces the large majority of semiconductors, followed by South Korea, Japan, China and the US.  

Surprisingly, Mr Braun said, Vietnam could be a beneficiary of Taiwan’s production troubles.  

He said: “The Taiwan earthquake has been impacting the air freight volumes and rates since yesterday, especially for volumes from Hanoi. Usually, up to 60% of the 1,000 monthly tonnes shipped from Hanoi are semiconductors. This volume will increase when companies start switching their orders from TSMC in Taiwan to Intel in Vietnam. 

“We can already see this change in the rates – we paid $4.50 per kg on Monday, we are now paying $5.65 to ship to Europe. We are talking here about a 30% increase,” Mr Braun told The Loadstar. 

However, while airfreight volumes from Taiwan and Vietnam will be affected in the next two weeks, “the impact will not be massive, nor will it last for long”, he said.

Mr Braun noted that the staff at TSMC were already back at work, but the re-calibration of the machines could take up to a week.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Pichuiyer Balasubramanian

    April 04, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    The whole world is realising how unintelligent is the decision to leave production to a few countries, factories or regions. The whole world slows down if ‘that’ country, region or factory gets into production problems – ranging from natural to man made issues.

Related Stories

Topics

Apple Forto Natural disaster Nvidia Semiconductors Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Taiwanese Earthquake Transport Intelligence Transport intelligence (Ti) Vietnam DB Schenker

Most Read

Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way

With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development' 

DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions

Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL

Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief

Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter

Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane

Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates

Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS

CMA CGM and GTS Logistics look to decarbonise services in Europe

Forwarders all set to trash carriers in a brave new world?

Major electrification investment for new Croatian terminal

Win for UPS as FedEx ends contract with USPS

Liners ready to snap up more cool chain traffic as shippers switch from air

CMA CGM joins Renault and Volvo in Flexis electric truck JV

TS Lines boosts capacity on China-India services with larger newbuilds