Ti: Warehousing tracker

trends
By

TRANSPORT INTELLIGENCE reports:

Warehouse costs rising steadily since Q1 2022, but y-o-y cost growth slowing substantially into Q4. Will warehousing costs continue to grow? 

(…)

Ti’s latest warehousing tracker report tracks key metrics and maps out expectations for warehousing dynamics over the upcoming quarters. Use the report to plan for cost changes, anticipate capacity requirements and optimise your contract strategy.

Warehousing Tracker Q4 2023: Key Findings:

– Costs rising steadily since 2022 but y-o-y cost growth slows into Q4 2023.

– Vacancy rates remain significantly higher in Q4 2023 than Q4 2022.

– Demand cools substantially in 2023.

Outlook:

– Warehousing costs are likely to remain elevated in comparison with historic norms.

– In 2024 the market is expected to see tentative demand recovery.

– To mid/late 2024 Ti expects to see lower vacancy rates & supply levels.

To download the full report, please click here.

