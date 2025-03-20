Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Don't have all your sourcing eggs in one basket, shippers advised

dreamstime_m_19105361
Photo: © Ileanaolaru
By

Shippers “stress-testing” their supply chains should consider how every supplier is at risk of ’black swan’ events, with some, like Shein and Nvida, set to diversify sourcing.  

At TPM25 by S&P Global, delegates were told that, for example, automotive giant Ford “could be brought to its knees and shut down” by a part that costs it $0.10, but that component had never shown up on its resiliency report “because the aggregate spend with the supplier didn’t get put on the ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China +1 Nvidia Shein sourcing Transport Intelligence Transport intelligence (Ti)

    Most read news

    China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC

    Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline

    TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in

    Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time

    Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities

    Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa

    Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade

    US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide

    Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption

    Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit

    'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container

    Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'

    SF Airlines expands, while sister Kerry Logistics is set to lose its name

    Ocean Alliance splits ANP service into two to ease Vancouver delays

    India could be the new 'superpower of manufacturing', but...

    DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms