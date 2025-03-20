By Charlotte Goldstone 20/03/2025

Shippers “stress-testing” their supply chains should consider how every supplier is at risk of ’black swan’ events, with some, like Shein and Nvida, set to diversify sourcing.

At TPM25 by S&P Global, delegates were told that, for example, automotive giant Ford “could be brought to its knees and shut down” by a part that costs it $0.10, but that component had never shown up on its resiliency report “because the aggregate spend with the supplier didn’t get put on the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN