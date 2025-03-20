India could be the new 'superpower of manufacturing', but...
“Best practice” advice to shippers considering shifting sourcing is to consider India, but ‘do your ...
Shippers “stress-testing” their supply chains should consider how every supplier is at risk of ’black swan’ events, with some, like Shein and Nvida, set to diversify sourcing.
At TPM25 by S&P Global, delegates were told that, for example, automotive giant Ford “could be brought to its knees and shut down” by a part that costs it $0.10, but that component had never shown up on its resiliency report “because the aggregate spend with the supplier didn’t get put on the ...
