By Alex Lennane 28/05/2025

The overwhelming majority of air cargo players, according to a new survey, expect airfreight rates to rise globally.

Nearly 95% of respondents to Ti’s sentiment survey expect further rises, particularly on Asia to US west coast.

The possible introduction of higher tariffs looks likely to be the reason: in a survey of small and mid-sized US importers, Freightos found about half had frozen imports during tariff uncertainty, “resulting in many now fast-tracking holiday orders that may face higher tariffs in mid-August”, ...

