By Alessandro Pasetti 14/05/2025

How do we think about the new tariff levels following the recent China-US trade deal?

If you believe you got it right and all changes are clear after the Geneva agreement – well, the best advice is probably to ’think again’.

That was one immediate reaction after listening to the remarks of FedEx’s top executives at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference in New York at the start of the week.

Lots going on

Transport equity analyst Ken Hoexter* had ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN