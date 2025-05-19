Trade deal sees UK vehicle and US beef exports the main beneficiaries
Automotive will be the biggest winner from last week’s UK-US trade deal, with Jaguar Land ...
There is an urgent need for the global freight forwarding community to invest in and strengthen its education pipeline amid a breakdown in the global trading order.
Recent weeks have seen mixed messages on the future of globalisation, with, on one side the US taking a hatchet to the established order, on the other the likes of the UK have sought to strengthen bilateral ties with partners.
John Manners-Bell, CEO of Transport Intelligence, told The Loadstar: ...
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO
Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article