By Charlotte Goldstone 20/05/2025

Around half of the lost air cargo capacity on the transpacific has returned in the wake of the US-China trade deal, but it’s likely not for ecommerce.

According to Cirrus Global Advisors (CGA), half the transpacific flights removed after the 2 May de minimis exemption revocation, are flying again now US tariffs on China have been reduced from 145% to 30% and de minimis fees from 120% to 54%.

CGA said: “We have seen some flying back into secondary China cities ...

