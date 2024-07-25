Ti: Global freight forwarding 2023-2028 – market sizing & forecasts

News in Brief podcast | Week 30 2024 | Surcharges, strikes and IATA's stressful settlements
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
DHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISINGDSV: GUIDANCE DSV: AIR VOLUME TRENDSDSV: GROSS PROFIT OUTLOOKDSV: AIR AND OCEAN STRENGTH DSV: REVENUE GROWTH DSV: 'TOUGH ROAD MARKET' DSV: CEO UPBEAT
Transport Intelligence writes:
“Economic downturn, consumer behaviour shifts, and an oversupply surpassing demand have caused the global forwarding market to contract 1.3% in 2023. Forecasts for 2024 and out to 2028 suggest moderate growth….”
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion
Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub
