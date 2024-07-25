Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ti: Global freight forwarding 2023-2028 – market sizing & forecasts

DHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISINGDSV: GUIDANCE DSV: AIR VOLUME TRENDSDSV: GROSS PROFIT OUTLOOKDSV: AIR AND OCEAN STRENGTH DSV: REVENUE GROWTH DSV: 'TOUGH ROAD MARKET' DSV: CEO UPBEAT

FUTURE
ID 25620868 © Convisum | Dreamstime.com
By

Transport Intelligence writes:

“Economic downturn, consumer behaviour shifts, and an oversupply surpassing demand have caused the global forwarding market to contract 1.3% in 2023. Forecasts for 2024 and out to 2028 suggest moderate growth….”

To download Ti’s white paper, please click here.

    Topics

    Transport Intelligence UPS

