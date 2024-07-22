News in Brief podcast | Week 30 2024 | Surcharges, strikes and IATA's stressful settlements

By Charlotte Goldstone 22/07/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including strike updates from Europe, Asia and North America. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, recaps the latest ocean freight rates and discusses how there might be some hope for shippers’ wallets on the horizon.

The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, details her latest scoop, on IATA’s cargo payment system, CASS, and how forwarders have reacted. She also updates the latest news in Schiphol’s ongoing noise reduction plight.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform