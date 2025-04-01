Warehouse safety improved by automation  

TPM: Huge rise in cargo theft prompts call for federal help
A huge rise in cargo theft in the US has left stakeholders pushing for “federal ...
Automation across the supply chain is rapidly spreading and debate has ensued about its positive effects on all aspects of operations. TT Club’s Josh Finch argues in favour, especially when it comes to warehouse safety
The advances in automation are increasing warehouse efficiency, reducing costs, raising productivity and – most importantly – improving worker safety. The various safety benefits of warehouse automation, including enhanced safety measures, real-time hazard detection, improved training and compliance, and reduced exposure to hazardous conditions are explained ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
