Storm warning: another active Atlantic hurricane season predicted

Forwarders should be wary of granting extended credit, says TT Club
Freight forwarders should “beware of fraudulent customers offering lucrative loads”, said TT Club, as it ...
TT Club has been investigating the probability of the damaging extent of this year’s hurricane season affecting transatlantic trades
Another above-average season for Atlantic hurricanes is expected in 2025, reflecting the increasing volatility of global weather systems due to climate change. The forecast serves as reminder to ports, terminals and warehouses to check the robustness of their storm-preparedness procedures, as well as their insurance cover for extreme weather events and other weather-related natural disasters.
Colorado State University (CSU) forecast in April that ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
