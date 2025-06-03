Project cargo: oversized and heavy, posing risks outside the norm for ports

By TT Club 03/06/2025

With project and so-called ‘oversized’ cargo forming an increasing element of handling activities at ports, TT Club outlines some of the risks not normally encountered when dealing with container traffic.

Project cargo, particularly offshore wind components, are a growing business opportunity for ports around the world. But the typically large size and weight of these unusual loads also expose port operators to unprecedented risks of infrastructure damage, business interruption, third party liabilities and personal injury claims. A detailed risk and engineering ...

