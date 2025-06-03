Project cargo: oversized and heavy, posing risks outside the norm for ports

Storm warning: another active Atlantic hurricane season predicted
TT Club has been investigating the probability of the damaging extent of this year’s hurricane ...
With project and so-called ‘oversized’ cargo forming an increasing element of handling activities at ports, TT Club outlines some of the risks not normally encountered when dealing with container traffic.
Project cargo, particularly offshore wind components, are a growing business opportunity for ports around the world. But the typically large size and weight of these unusual loads also expose port operators to unprecedented risks of infrastructure damage, business interruption, third party liabilities and personal injury claims. A detailed risk and engineering ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales
The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article